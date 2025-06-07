LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans have a local reputation of being loyal, committed and passionate.

Walk into a game at the Fortress and you'll see jerseys of all kinds, including authentic game-worn sweaters. One fan in North Las Vegas has taken his gear level to another level.

VIDEO: Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters paid Gabor a visit at his home in North Las Vegas to check out his impressive collection of jerseys.

Local Vegas Golden Knights fan amasses impressive collection of nearly 400 NHL jerseys

Bill Gabor, a day 1 VGK fan and a season ticket holder since season 3, is an avid NHL jersey collector. A Detroit Red Wings fan before moving to Vegas, the Syracuse, New York native says he currently owns 372 total jerseys, 174 of which being VGK sweaters.

Selling, buying, and trading jerseys often, Gabor got into jersey collecting after Las Vegas got an expansion NHL team. A lifelong hockey fan, he had sold many of his past jerseys to afford the move to Vegas.

Collecting memorabilia through all eight seasons of Golden Knights hockey since 2017, Gabor's home entry room has become a place to house his thousands of VGK fan paraphernalia.

Once he began replenishing his jersey count, it snowballed to the point where his closet is mostly all hockey jerseys. He currently owns jerseys of all NHL teams but one after selling a pair of Florida Panthers jerseys.

Speaking of the Panthers, who are facing the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, Gabor's brother is a diehard Oilers fan. The brother has a jersey collection of his own, so the hobby has become something to bond over between the two collectors.