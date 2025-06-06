Golden Knights help local hockey players represent their part of town with VGK high school league

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After preparation and planning since fall 2024, the Vegas Golden Knights launched the VGK High School Hockey League this spring.

The new co-ed league intends to let local student-athletes, boys and girls, represent their areas of towns, playing on teams named after different parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

This differentiates it from club travel teams in town, Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran. It's the next step for the VGK to grow hockey locally since fielding teams in the Junior Vegas Golden Knights program.

16 total teams, split evenly into 8 teams in major and minor team divisions, play 15 games from late April to July with playoffs being held later in July.

Games are played between three arenas: City National Arena in Summerlin, America First Center in Henderson, and Hylo Park Arena near North Las Vegas.

The league's goal with a 5-10 year timetable is for teams to be named after specific local high schools, allowing students to compete alongside their classmates and have student bodies attend the games.

While some nights there are only one or two games being played across the three arenas, there are other busier nights when 6-8 games are being played across the valley.

Sports reporter Nick Walters went to America First Center on Water Street on Thursday night to see how the league's inaugural season is going.

He caught up with two Foothill High School students on the Henderson Rams team, the head coach of the Black Mountain major team who is a former NHL player, and two of the AFC employees who were instrumental in making the league possible.

Channel 13 is told that the competition in the league has been impressive, with past concerns about some areas of town having more talent than others not materializing.

You can visit the America First Center website to see more information and game schedules for the VGK HSHL.