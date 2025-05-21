Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

VGK fans thank Golden Knights for Season 8 memories by coating the Fortress

The annual tradition saw season ticket holders paint home ice before it's melted down
2025 Coat the Fortress Vegas Golden Knights
KTNV
2025 Coat the Fortress Vegas Golden Knights
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights held their annual 'Coat the Fortress' event at T-Mobile arena on Tuesday.

A week after the Knights were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Second Round, VGK season ticket holders came out to paint the Season 8 ice before it's melted down for the summer.

Fans let their art skills out with messages and images of support for Vegas Born. It's a way for VGK faithful to say goodbye to a Season 8 that saw 50 wins for the third time in franchise history and a Pacific Division championship for the fourth time.

I was there to catch up with fans of all ages to see how the event allows the fanbase to send their Knights into the offseason.

WATCH | How Vegas Born fans are celebrating the team during 'Coat the Fortress'

VGK fans thank Golden Knights for Season 8 memories by coating the Fortress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights