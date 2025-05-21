VGK fans thank Golden Knights for Season 8 memories by coating the Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights held their annual 'Coat the Fortress' event at T-Mobile arena on Tuesday.

A week after the Knights were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Second Round, VGK season ticket holders came out to paint the Season 8 ice before it's melted down for the summer.

Need this girl in all my TV tagouts 😂 pic.twitter.com/2eVL5JYjEM — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 21, 2025

Fans let their art skills out with messages and images of support for Vegas Born. It's a way for VGK faithful to say goodbye to a Season 8 that saw 50 wins for the third time in franchise history and a Pacific Division championship for the fourth time.

I was there to catch up with fans of all ages to see how the event allows the fanbase to send their Knights into the offseason.

WATCH | How Vegas Born fans are celebrating the team during 'Coat the Fortress'