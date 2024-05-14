Golden Knights fans say goodbye to season by dressing home ice in artwork

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the Golden Knights' season came to an end in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars, the team has cleared their lockers and hit the offseason. Loyal Vegas fans did their part to show appreciation for the team on Monday.

"Coat the Fortress" Day saw about a thousand season ticket holders take advantage of the chance to leave their mark on the ice inside T-Mobile Arena before the sheet is melted down for the summer.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with adults and kids at the event to hear their thoughts on the annual event.

"We as fans have had such a great run," widely recognized golden jacket wearing fan Weston Conwell said. "It's like two years going from the Stanley Cup and continuing on like this. We're so proud of all them, and we just want to say thank you."

"We're so proud of all of them and we just want to say thank you."



Well known for the gold suit, Weston and Sara joined about 1000 VGK season ticket holders to coat the Fortress.@KTNV | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/FuKUCNSp8j — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 14, 2024

"It's so cool," popular child VGK fan Luciana said. "You get to be on the ice, dance a little bit, it feels like skating. I painted a thank you with a heart in a box because they're so good. I just like them."

"I think is an amazing experience," long-time season ticket holder Joshua said. "We come every single game. We watch our guys play. But to be down here right now, it's a surreal moment."

"I think it's just to show our love for the Knights and show our appreciation," Joshua continued. "They do so many great things for Vegas and for everyone here so to be able to do this is amazing."