Today in Vegas sports: Aces prepare for return of Kelsey Plum, local to be featured in new F1 Netflix show

The Aces are preparing for the return of a familiar face

Hockey continues into the summer for the Vegas Golden Knights

F1 Academy documentary

A homecoming for the Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are preparing for the return of Kelsey Plum on Friday.

Plum, who won two championships with the Aces, was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks during the off-season in a deal that sent Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas.

This will be Plum’s first visit to Las Vegas since the trade, in a return that’s likely to be emotional for both her and her former teammates.

Nick Walters caught up with the team during practice for the their thoughts on Friday's game

Las Vegas Aces are preparing for the return of Kelsey Plum on Friday

In more Aces news….

Megan Gustafson revealed the cover for her upcoming book, Pancake’s Passport on Monday.

🎉 BOOK COVER REVEAL TIME! 🎉

I’m SO excited to finally share the cover of my debut children’s book, Pancake’s Passport! 🐶✈️🌍



This project means the world to me—from the heart behind the story to the little paws that inspired it. 🧡🐾



Release date is August 20th, 2025! 📚… pic.twitter.com/jRrp4lQIkl — Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) May 26, 2025

The children's book is the Aces center’s debut as an author, in a project that means so much to Gustafson.

Gustafson’s book is designed for children who may be anxious making the transition from picture books to chapter books.

Summer hockey

The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for their summer youth hockey clinics.

The clinics are designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey while also keeping them active during the summer. Kids can except visits from Chance and other members of the VGK cast.

Participants for the clinic have been pre-selected and the events are closed to fans and the general public.

A schedule of the clinics is listed below:

SUMMER BALL HOCKEY CLINICS (all clinics 10-11 a.m. PT)

Thursday, May 29 presented by Raising Cane’s at Robert Price Rec Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156

Monday, June 2 presented by Green Valley Grocery at YMCA Skyview, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Wednesday, June 4 presented by Raising Cane’s at Desert Breeze Rec Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, June 19 presented by Raising Cane’s at Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Monday, June 23 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silver Mesa Community Center, 4025 Allen Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Tuesday, June 24 presented by Raising Cane’s at Boys & Girls Club Lied, 2850 S. Lindell Road, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Monday, June 30 presented by Raising Cane’s at Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Monday, July 7 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silver Springs Community Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074

A Need for Speed

A Las Vegas local will be featured in a new Netflix series, F1: The Academy, that airs May 28.

WATCH | Meet Silvia Bellot in Netflix's "F1: The Academy"

Las Vegas local featured in Netflix's "F1: The Academy"

Silvia Bellot is the Vice President of Sporting and Race Operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as well as the Race Director for F1 Academy.

The series will showcase females who are forging a path for women in racing, something that Bellot says is huge for the future of the sport.

“It’s one of the only three sports where men and women can compete together and there’s no gender segregation,” Bellot said.

"40% of our fans are women now, I think being able to see the drivers and the sport from a different angle, not only showing what happens on the track, but also the different personalities and struggles, will inspire the next generation and it will not be a challenge anymore.”

F1 Academy drivers will be supporting the race during the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Interested in Marshal training? Find out everything you need to know at www.F1LasVegasGP.com/Get-Involved.