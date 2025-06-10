LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are no stranger to growing the game of ice hockey in Las Vegas. The organization is also turning its attention to local youth soccer.

WATCH | Hockey meets soccer with summer youth clinics in Las Vegas

Premier League's Bill Foley-owned AFC Bournemouth helping grow youth soccer in Las Vegas

VGK owner Bill Foley bought the Premier League's AFC Bournemouth in December 2022. The professional soccer team from the southern coast of England has partnered with the Knights to grow soccer across the valley.

That effort was evident Monday morning at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Summerlin where Bournemouth staffers began their second annual week-long youth skills clinic.

WATCH | Golden Knights growing the game with annual summer youth ball hockey clinics

Golden Knights growing the game with annual summer youth ball hockey clinics

With participation nearly doubled since the camp happened a year ago, 120 local kids are learning the game over five days.

I was there Monday to catch up with an event organizer and a couple of the kids who were honing their craft.

"[The Golden Knights] are doing outstanding work in the community with ice hockey and we want to replicate that a little bit with with soccer, football as we call it," AFC Bournemouth director of community Steve Cuss said. "Bringing the AFC Bournemouth way of practice out here to Vegas is something that we're hugely proud of."

"So far it's been actually really fun because we've been doing a lot of training and some game," local soccer player Theophile said. "It's just a good experience... You need to train super hard if you want to be the best."

"It's really fun," local soccer player Ava said. "It's helping me improve a lot. I can tell. We've been playing games, we're doing scrimmages and tournaments... It's amazing. I'm very lucky, very grateful for this opportunity."

The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through noon to avoid the hottest points of the day amid the Vegas summer heat. Kids participating told Channel 13 that there are frequent water breaks.

With intentions of being back for a week-long camp next year with a further improved attendance, Bournemouth is treating its youth clinics on the pitch like the Golden Knights do on and off the ice.

"First and foremost, we're supporting children," Cuss said. "For us, it's always about enjoyment... But we're trying to improve players as well. There'll be a lot of technical practices... They do an exceptional amount of good work."

"They get a chance to see you and maybe you could get like scouted into England so it's very cool to be a part of this," Theophile said.

"It's definitely improved," Ava said when asked how she's seen the local youth soccer scene grow. "There's so many teams that are getting better and sharper with their skills. People who come here, these coaches, it really helps improve people."

The camp will continue on at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex each morning through Friday.