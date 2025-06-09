Extreme Heat Warning In Place

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs range from 107° to 109° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday, and above-average heat is expected over the next two weeks.

A dry and mostly sunny week will see afternoon southwest gusts pick up to 20 mph Tuesday, 30 mph Wednesday through Friday, 25 mph Saturday, and 20 mph Sunday.

Expect late night and early morning temperatures to only drop near 80° early this week.

Highs are near 105° Thursday and Friday. Temperatures reach 107° to 108° this upcoming weekend. Triple digits remain in place next week.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.