LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders made a big announcement that had nothing to do with its play on Sundays.

The Silver and Black are partnering with Clark County School District and its middle school athletic department to form the Silver and Black League for middle school flag football, the team announced Thursday at Sig Rogich Middle School in Summerlin.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was there for the event to meet with the Raiders representative and catch up with the kids participating in the skills combine that the team hosted afterwards.

Raiders partner with CCSD to launch middle school flag football Silver & Black League

“That is to elevate flag football that's already going on in the district," Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes said. "Flag football is continuing to grow across the country. We especially wanted to highlight the middle school athletes to continue their development and put them on a special platform that we can do as the Raiders.”

Since Nevada middle schools don't have their own tackle football teams, flag football teams have been formed in recent years as the sport has grown nationally.

No stranger to hosting events to raise awareness of flag football in the valley, the Raiders are stepping in to make a difference.

“There’s going to be some equipment donations, obviously some branding, we’re going to have some player interaction at Raiders game days, we’ll be here celebrating them at their game days and be a part of their championship game," Hayes added.

“Nevada was number 2 in girls' high school football; we’ve been the leaders in this realm for a long time," Hayes went on. "What’s special about it is this is a city that welcomes all sports. It’s the Mecca of sports. What better to highlight flag football and the growth of it than here in Las Vegas?”

The Silver & Black League can be a game-changer that adds more legitimacy to youth flag football in southern Nevada.

“It’s really exciting because I’ve been in this program for three years now, and it’s already getting better and better," Sig Rogich 8th grade player, Savannah said. "Now with this new partnership, I know it’s going to go above and beyond.”

“That’s very nice of (the Raiders) and I’m sure it’s going to get a lot of kids better and help them grow and give them exposure," Sig Rogich 8th grade player Koi said.

An Olympic sport starting in 2028, flag football is allowing boys and girls who play other sports to try something new.

“I started playing basketball, but it became a hobby and I just fell in love with the sport," Sig Rogich middle schooler Elijah said.

“It’s a mix of things," Sig Rogich middle schooler, Annalise, said about the value of flag. "I think overcoming adversity is a part of it. I really enjoy football because it helps me get out of my comfort zone, and what I like too.”

“There’s so many athletes out there that just want to try something new, and this is like the perfect thing to try because there’s a mix of so many skills you can use," Savannah added. "I really think it piques everybody’s interest.”

Coronado graduate Maci Joncich, who became the youngest player ever selected to the U.S. Women's National Flag Football team last year at age 17, is back on the team this year chasing her Olympic dreams. She says the Silver & Black League can help others follow in her footsteps.

“When I was in middle school, I was already playing flag, but they didn’t have anything like that," Joncich told Channel 13's Nick Walters. "We had one team in the whole Las Vegas Valley that would travel around the country. It gives a pipeline for the Olympics, for sure. These little girls now have this goal in mind: I want to be an Olympian one day. It’s really special for them to dip their toe in the water of flag football early on.”

The NFL announced this week that it would allow active players to participate in the first-ever flag football event in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

It's the most recent news of a flag football hype train that's gained steam since Joncich started playing in middle school.

“In 2021, everybody that was at tryouts was pretty much everybody who played flag," Joncich said. "Everyone knew each other in the world of flag football. A tight little group. But now, I don’t know half the people that play the game. That’s so cool to be in such a rapidly growing sport."

"Professional athletes on the men and the women's side are interested in playing the game now," Joncich added. "Who would’ve thought? This wasn’t even a college sport just a few years ago.”

The Silver & Black League will begin play this fall and will feature boys and girls teams from middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley.