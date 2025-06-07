LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces go head-to-head against the Golden State Valkyries for their historic first contest today at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This will be the first time Aces head coach Becky Hammon will face the former Aces assistant and current Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase.

The Aces enter the game today with a recent win against Seattle 75-50.

The Golden State has dropped their last four games, with the most recent match being against Phoenix on Thursday.

Six games into the 2025 season, the Aces are being led by Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Their efforts are boosted by 18.2 points from Young, 12.3 from Gray and 10.2 from Young; while Kiah Stokes is providing 5.7 rebounds and Loyd 4.5 rebounds a game.

Where to watch

Today's game will be airing on Channel 13 at noon.

The Aces will have a four-day break until their next match against Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. You can catch the game on Vegas 34 at 7 p.m.

