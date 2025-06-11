UNLV Hockey team hosting summer clinics for Las Vegas Valley youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Hockey team is helping local youth learn the game of hockey this summer.

Now through the end of July, kids of all ages can register for “Battle Camp”, where they can hit the ice with Skatin’ Rebels players and coaches.

The camp welcomes all skill levels and will help develop skills in a high-paced environment that mirrors real game situations.

“I’m learning how to properly use my body against players who are the same smaller size or even bigger,” said 11-year-old Elizabeth. “And just like skills in general, like stick handling or just like how you should be playing with your teammates. It can really help with the chemistry between you and other players.”

The 2025 ACHA National Champions are happy to have the chance to give back to a community that’s always supported them.

“It's a small hockey community, but it's a great hockey community,” UNLV head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener said. “So anytime we can get back on the ice and get back to all the youth that support us, we'll do it any chance we get.”

SUMMER FUN STARTS WITH OUR BATTLE CLINICS 🏒



Don’t miss our HIGH-ENERGY battle & small area clinics for all ages! Swipe to the end of this post for dates & details‼️



Sharpen your skills, learn from our coaches & team, and REGISTER to become the best player you can be 🤩👇 pic.twitter.com/CQcNwaqKsN — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) June 2, 2025

“Battle Camp” runs every Wednesday through July 23rd. All sessions are held at Hylo Park Arena. You can register for a session here.