Las Vegas Aces ready to host Washington Mystics for home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After opening their season on the road, the Las Vegas Aces return to Michelob ULTRA Arena for their home opener on Friday against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces (1-1) split their first two games of the season, opening with a loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty 92-78 last Saturday and bouncing back with a 87-62 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Three-time league MVP A’ja Wilson leads the team through two games this season with 26.5 points, 13 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Guards Jackie Young and Jewell Lloyd are averaging 16 and 12.5 points per game, respectively.

Las Vegas is shooting 36.2 percent both overall and from the three-point range.

The first 7,500 fans at Friday’s game will receive an exclusive Kiah Stokes pin. It’s the first of five player pins to be given away during the season.

The Aces will also be honoring their Olympians, with a special ceremony featuring commemorative rings to celebrate Team USA Basketball’s gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

You can watch the game on "The Spot," Vegas 34, the official broadcast partner of the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Pre-game fun fact

On July 5, 2019, the second half of the Aces-Mystics game at Michelob ULTRA Arena was postponed after an earthquake hit Las Vegas. The remainder of the game was played a month later on Aug. 5, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.