Las Vegas Aces secure the win against Connecticut Sun before home opener

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have claimed victory in Tuesday night's match against the Connecticut Sun, 87-62.

Next up, the home opener against the Washington Mystics on Friday at 7 PM.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces hope to pick up a win against the Connecticut Sun before returning to Las Vegas for Friday's home opener.

Next Stop: Connecticut



📍 Mohegan Sun Arena

⌚️ 4PM PT

📺 Vegas 34#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/kFX79xPhbk — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 18, 2025

Connecticut owns a 33-24 regular-season record over Las Vegas overall. However, since 2022, the Aces have won 7 of their 9 contests against the Sun and carry a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game.

The trio of Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young had strong showings against New York. Jewell Loyd, however, struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from distance for 5 points on the night.

The 2023 WNBA scoring leader scored in single digits just twice last year and had 15 or more points in 28 of her games, so count the game against New York as an anomaly.

Las Vegas will have Crystal Bradford, who provided a strong spark off the bench in the Aces' two preseason games, back in the lineup against Connecticut.

The team shot an uncharacteristically low 34.1% overall in its opener. The last time the team struggled to make at least 35% of their shots in a regular season game was a loss to Seattle on June 7, 2024.

In fact, the Aces hit fewer than 40% of their shots in just six games last season and are not likely to do so in back-to-back games.

On the upside, the Aces were more accurate from 3-point land, making 34.4% from afar.

Tip-off against the Sun is at 4 p.m. on Vegas 34, and you can watch exclusive pregame coverage starting at 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.