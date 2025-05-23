Watch Now
Sneak peek: Giveaway, other perks planned for Las Vegas Aces fans attending home opener

The Las Vegas Aces host the Washington Mystics on Friday for their first home game of the season.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will welcome fans to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday with a variety of events to celebrate their home opener.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Kiah Stokes pin — the first of five exclusive collectible player pins that will be given away at various games during the season.

There will also be a special ceremony presenting Chelsea Gray, Jewell Lloyd, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young with rings to commemorate their second Olympic gold medal. The group helped Team USA win a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

New this season for the Aces is the addition of an Aces Team Shop in the main lobby of Michelob ULTRA Arena, where fans can purchase gear before heading into the game.

Fans can also expect new food and beverage offerings, including commemorative cups. There will be three released throughout the season.

Michelob ULTRA has some new upgrades ahead of the season with a new audio system and LED board. The arena has also enhanced its security with upgraded metal detectors and advanced sensor technology that allows fans to enter the arena more quickly and efficiently.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34, "The Spot."

