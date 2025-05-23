Sneak peek: Giveaway, other perks planned for Las Vegas Aces fans attending home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will welcome fans to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday with a variety of events to celebrate their home opener.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Kiah Stokes pin — the first of five exclusive collectible player pins that will be given away at various games during the season.

The collectible pins are here and @kstokes41 loves it 🥰



The first 7,500 fans in attendance tomorrow night will receive a Kiah pin! ✨ pic.twitter.com/aIf3z3dypF — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 22, 2025

There will also be a special ceremony presenting Chelsea Gray, Jewell Lloyd, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young with rings to commemorate their second Olympic gold medal. The group helped Team USA win a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED: Four Las Vegas Aces contributing to USA Olympic run inspires local hoopers

New this season for the Aces is the addition of an Aces Team Shop in the main lobby of Michelob ULTRA Arena, where fans can purchase gear before heading into the game.

Fans can also expect new food and beverage offerings, including commemorative cups. There will be three released throughout the season.

Michelob ULTRA has some new upgrades ahead of the season with a new audio system and LED board. The arena has also enhanced its security with upgraded metal detectors and advanced sensor technology that allows fans to enter the arena more quickly and efficiently.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34, "The Spot."

RELATED: Las Vegas Aces, Scripps Sports partner to make Vegas 34 the WNBA team's official broadcast partner