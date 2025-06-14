Watch Now
Lacrosse coming to Nevada schools as sanctioned sport in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada schools will see a new sport for the 2026-27 school year.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week its intent to officially sanction boys and girls lacrosse as a varsity sport, citing it's "growing popularity" in the state.

"We are excited to take this step toward bringing lacrosse into the fold of sanctioned NIAA sports,” said Timothy Jackson, NIAA Executive Director in a press release. “This would not be possible without the hard work and support of so many – from school administrators and community advocates to coaches and families. We especially want to thank Governor Lombardo for his continued support and leadership in helping make this opportunity a reality for Nevada’s youth.”

The announcement came after Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed SB 305, which would have required the NIAA to adopt lacrosse as a sanctioned sport.

The NIAA will hold an emergency Board of Control Meeting in August to present this item for official approval.

