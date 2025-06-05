For the first time, the Las Vegas Bowl will be played on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year's New Year's Eve festivities in Las Vegas will include an additional attraction: the 2025 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

The college football bowl game is normally held in late December, but this is the first time it falls on New Year's Eve.

ESPN announced Thursday the game will feature a marquee matchup between a Big 10 team and a team that is currently or formerly a member of the Pac-12.

“Big-time college football bowl games are synonymous with ringing in the New Year, and we are ecstatic to be joining that group in 2025,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl. “The early afternoon kickoff will allow fans to attend and tune in across the country to what we expect to be another dynamite matchup before celebrating New Year’s Eve. This is another milestone reached in the 34-year history of our event in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Ticket information is expected to be released at a later date.

This is also the third time the bowl has been played after Christmas. Last year, USC rallied to beat Texas A&M, 35-31, on Dec. 27.