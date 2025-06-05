Today in Las Vegas sports: The Stanley Cup Final begins, Raiders workouts continue

Today in Las Vegas sports:

The Raiders continue their offseason workouts.

Edmonton and Florida face-off in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final. Who do the sports books favor?

Meet the Vegas Golden Knights’ representative in the “Stanley Pup.”

A new one-of-a-kind sports bar is coming to Las Vegas.

UNLV Hockey begins "Battle Camps".

And could the Raiders be expanding their campus in Henderson?

PUTTING IN THE WORK

The Las Vegas Raiders held their ninth of ten total OTA practices today.

Pete Carroll’s squad was back to work as a new-look offense installed OC Chip Kelly’s scheme and the defense works in new offseason additions.

Quarterback Geno Smith was seen sending a deep ball to Ashton Jeanty, further suggesting the star rookie running back could be utilized heavily in the passing game.

DC Patrick Graham, LB Elandon Roberts, S Jeremy Chinn, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson took the podium after practice and voiced their optimism as the Silver and Black venture into the Carroll era.

The Raiders will be back on the field Thursday for their final OTA practice as they prep for next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp.

BETTING ON THE CUP

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in a Stanley Cup Final rematch—one year after their thrilling seven-game series.

With puck drop set for Wednesday, 13 Sports Reporter Taylor Rocha stopped by Red Rock Casino to break down how Vegas oddsmakers are setting the lines—and where the early money’s going.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final airs Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on TNT.

MEET SHEA THEADORABLE

The Stanley Cup Final isn’t the only “hockey” we’ll be tuning into this week.

The Stanley Pup returns for its second year, featuring rescue pups representing all 32 NHL teams in a friendly canine competition to be crowned “Top Dog.”

Nine-week-old Shea Theadorable is the Vegas Golden Knights’ stand-in, the mixed breed weighing in at only 8 pounds.

VGK in-arena host Mark Shunock returns to provide color and play-by-play commentary alongside Chris Rose and Michelle Gingras.

Viewers can expect special celebrity appearances from fellow dog lovers including Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Buble and more.

The Stanley Pup airs June 6th at 2:30 p.m. on TruTV. For more information on the pups, visit https://petcolove.org/stanleypup/.

COMING SOON TO LAS VEGAS

A sports bar that focuses on showcasing women's sports is coming to Las Vegas.

The Sports Bra, the world's first sports bar that exclusively shows women's sports, announced an expansion Wednesday to four new cities: Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and St. Louis.

"The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five.’ Together, we're serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places,” said Jenny Nguyen, founder and CEO of The Sports Bra.

Each new location will be locally owned and operated, and will spotlight local food and beverage producers in it's region.

BATTLE CAMPS

UNLV Hockey is hosting their "Battle Camps" this summer.

The youth hockey camp runs through the end of July and is open to players of all ages.

Those interesting in participating can sign up at rebelhockey.com.

All sessions will be held at Hylo Park Arena.

RAIDERS CAMPUS EXPANSION

The Raiders are looking to expand their campus in Henderson.

In a zoning application filed on behalf of the team Tuesday with the City of Henderson, the Raiders are looking to develop a “health and wellness campus”.

The campus will feature a “comprehensive health ecosystem for athletes and non athletes alike,” intended to provide top tier care to local, national and international clients.

The master plans show multiple medical offices, a visitor accommodation and related services center and a sports training center.

Development of the site is scheduled to be completed June 2031.