Vegas Golden Knights announce new team president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking up their front office.

After eight years as the team's President and CEO, the team announced Tuesday that Kerry Bubolz will transition into a new role as chief civic affairs and government relations officer.

“Launching the Vegas Golden Knights business team and leading our immensely talented and creative group of linemates for nearly nine years and eight seasons has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career,” Bubolz stated in a prepared release.

“We are all incredibly proud of our ‘Vegas Born’ roots, the remarkable on and off-ice success, and most of all, the genuine connection that exists between our team and all of the Southern Nevada communities. Like Hockey, Community is a Contact Sport and I look forward to continuing to serve and engage our great city and fan base in this new role as Chief Civic Affairs and Government Relations Officer.”

John Penhollow has been named the Knights' new president of business operations. He will oversee all business operations and lead all business strategy for the team and Foley Entertainment Group’s Nevada-based sports and venue properties, including the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, City National Arena, America First Center and Lee’s Family Forum.

Penhollow joins the Knights after serving as the executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Minnesota Vikings. Before Minnesota, Penhollow spent three years with the Cleveland Browns as vice president of corporate sales and service.

“From becoming the first major professional sports team to call Las Vegas home, to the immediate and sustained on and off-ice success, the Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most compelling stories in all of professional sports,” Penhollow stated.