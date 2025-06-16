Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel named to US Olympic hockey team

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.
Ian Maule/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates after scoring a short-handed goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

This is the first time in Eichel’s career that he will be playing at the Olympics.

Eichel is one of the first six Americans added to the preliminary roster that will be competing next February at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Previously, the all-star forward skated for Team USA in the 4Nations Face-off last February and has represented the United States at the IIHF World Championship three times.

The rest of the U.S roster is expected to be announced by early January 2026.

VGK forward Jonas Rondbjerg was also named to Denmark’s preliminary Olympic roster.

