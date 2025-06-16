Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel named to US Olympic hockey team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

This is the first time in Eichel’s career that he will be playing at the Olympics.

🇺🇸 JACK EICHEL IS AN OLYMPIAN 🇺🇸



Our guy from North Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been named to Team USA for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games! 🎰 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/kTanMeA0qn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 16, 2025

Eichel is one of the first six Americans added to the preliminary roster that will be competing next February at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Previously, the all-star forward skated for Team USA in the 4Nations Face-off last February and has represented the United States at the IIHF World Championship three times.

The rest of the U.S roster is expected to be announced by early January 2026.

VGK forward Jonas Rondbjerg was also named to Denmark’s preliminary Olympic roster.