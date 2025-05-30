Las Vegas Aces welcome back Kelsey Plum in showdown against Los Angeles Sparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces (2-2) return to their home court for a special homecoming against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-4).

Kelsey Plum returns to the city where she spent seven seasons and helped lead the Aces to two WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023, and Las Vegas’ first-ever major professional championship.

The Aces are coming off a homecoming visit of their own. Guard Jewell Loyd made her first return to Seattle on Sunday, where she spent a decade before being traded to Las Vegas in the deal that also sent Plum to the Sparks in January. Las Vegas dropped the game against the Storm, 102-82.

A’ja Wilson notched her 500th career assist Sunday, tying Loyd with 55 consecutive double-digit scoring games. It’s the longest active streak in the league and the 8th longest in WNBA history.

Friday’s matchup is the first of four between the two teams. You can watch the game on The Spot Vegas 34 and on ION. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.