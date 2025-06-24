Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces celebrate 'The IX Awards' for fourth year

Nearly 300 attendees gathered at Allegiant Stadium on Monday evening to celebrate Title IX.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Las Vegas Aces' goal is winning, their mission goes far beyond the basketball court.

“We would not have the WNBA without it," Aces President Nikki Fargas said.

Fargas is talking about Title IX. That is why the Aces have, "The IX Awards," and it is unlike any other Title IX celebration.

“The fact that there’s a lot of money and attention that goes into this event, it feels first class," Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza said.

At the fourth annual event, nearly 300 attendees gathered to celebrate multiple honorees including two-time World Cup medalist Mia Hamm.

“What the Aces are doing here is tremendous," Hamm said. "I think it’s important to celebrate where we are and where we’re going.”

In addition to celebrating Title IX, the Aces donate portions of the proceeds from the event to local charities that support women and girls in sport.

