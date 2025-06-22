Las Vegas Aces triumph over Indiana Fever in sold-out Sunday matinee

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,547 fans at T-Mobile Arena.

Despite the Fever leading by six, 42-36, going into the 2nd half, the Aces stepped up.

Center A'ja Wilson recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds and a pair of assists. Wilson was one of five Aces players who scored in double digits including rookie Aaliyah Nye coming off the bench and putting up 11 points.

The Aces are back at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday to host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Watch it on Vegas 34!

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, looking to bounce back after three straight losses. This is their first meet of the season.

Friday's contest against the Seattle Storm saw the return of Aces star player A'ja Wilson from concussion protocol, but despite Wilson back on the court, the team fell short 90-83.

The Aces hold a 3-3 record at home for the season as they head into their match with the Fever. Sunday's match is game 2 of a 4-game homestand.

Wilson ranks 1st in the league in blocks (2.7 bpg), 2nd in rebounds (10.1 rpg), and 4th in scoring (20.8 ppg). She is tied at 4th for steals (2.0 spg). Over the last 10 games, guard Jackie Young is averaging 18.9 points. Chelsea Gray has increased her assist average to 5.5 apg.

Las Vegas trails Indiana by one rank in overall league standings.

Indiana has won 4 out of their last 6 games. 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark leads the team in scoring (19.9) and ranks first in the league for 3-pointers made per game (3.1). Aliyah Boston leads the Fever with rebounds, averaging 8.1 per game. Guard Kelsey Mitchell has been scoring at least 11 points in all 12 matchups of the season so far.

Sunday's game starts at 12 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.