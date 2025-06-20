Las Vegas Aces hope to avoid a three-peat loss facing Seattle Storm at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will begin a four-game home stand over the next week, starting with their third clash of 2025 against the Seattle Storm.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 ♦️



📍 The House

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 @IONWNBA // Vegas 34#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/aJmDEpP1Yg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 20, 2025

Friday’s game may again be played without reigning M’VP A’ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury during the game against Los Angeles on June 11 and went into concussion protocol on June 13.

The Aces have had a “next player up” mentality with Wilson’s absence, as the reigning M’VP leads the team in almost every statistical category. The remaining Aces regular starters, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kiah Stokes and Jackie Young, have stepped up during that span.

Turnovers have plagued the Aces over the past few games, however, most recently with 21 in the loss at Minnesota on Tuesday, which resulted in 27 Lynx points. Over its first eight games, Las Vegas committed just 11 turnovers a game. In the past three, without Wilson, the Aces upped that to 18 turnovers per outing.

Seattle leads the league in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Las Vegas is 48-45 all-time against Seattle and 28-16 at home. The teams have split the past two meetings with one win apiece. The two teams will meet once more this season on August 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and you can catch the game on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.