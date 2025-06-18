Watch Now
Knight Hawks ready to fly high at home this weekend

The Vegas Knight Hawks host the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks look to finish their two-game homestand on a high note this Saturday against the Iowa Barnstormers.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Knight Hawks are still in playoff contention, keeping a specific mindset moving forward.

“We’re the standard so what that means is — come in everyday, be prepared to work, set the standard high and go up from there," Knight Hawks offensive lineman Moses Mallory said.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum and the Hawks Girls are getting fans into the spirit.

On Thursday, the Vegas Little Knight Hawks Cheer Clinic is allowing kids ages 5-18 to learn from the rally squad.

For more information on the camp head to www.KnightHawksFootball.com.

