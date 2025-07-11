LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For just the ninth time in NBA Summer League history, the event saw a sellout crowd of nearly 18,000 fans at the Thomas and Mack Center on Thursday evening.

“I’m pretty sure that’s a main reason why everyone came out today, Cooper Flagg and Bronny James,” one local Las Vegas attendee said.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman catches up with NBA fans

NBA Summer League tips off with historic matchup

2025 first-overall draftee Cooper Flagg with the Dallas Mavericks, making it an unforgettable game against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite L.A. losing to the Mavs, James always enjoys playing in the sports capital.

“Atmosphere in Vegas is always incredible,” James said. "I came and watched some games when I wasn’t in the league yet, the last two years I’ve been here, it’s been amazing so I’m really grateful for it.”

10 more days of action between the NBA’s up-and-coming stars are set to take place at the Thomas and Mack Center.