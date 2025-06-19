Watch Now
Las Vegas Lights shine under new leadership with youngest head coach in the USL

The Las Vegas Lights' interim head coach, Giovanni Troise is 1-0 after the club's win on Saturday.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Lights took the pitch on Wednesday with a new pep in their step as the club is under new leadership.

“There’s a reason why he stepped in, he can do the job,” Lights forward Stefan Stojanovic said.

The team recently announced that former assistant coach, Giovanni Troise is now the interim head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the USL at just 28 years old.

“He knows ball and I feel like the results on Saturday shows,” Lights defender Shawn Smart said.

Troise is 1-0 as the interim leader of the Lights after defeating the Monterey Bay FC 2-0 on Saturday, but he says it was a team effort.

“I always say to my players - if you play for this one [the Las Vegas Lights logo on the front of the jersey], they will remember your name on the back,” Troise said.

That sense of selflessness, the players say, starts with Troise.

“He brings a sense of unity,” Smart said. "I feel like he does a good job of reminding us that we’re all here doing it for the raw enjoyment of it, yeah it’s a job, but we’re blessed to get paid to do this.”

The club is still undergoing a coaching search that includes Troise, and they will announce the new leader in the coming weeks.

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer