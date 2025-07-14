One-on-one with Athletics' first baseman and AL Rookie of the Month Nick Kurtz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Going into the MLB All-Star break, first baseman Nick Kurtz has made a strong impression within the first half of his rookie season.

I sat down and spoke to Kurtz about his accolades up to this point in the year.

Congrats on the AL Rookie of the Month award. What was your reaction when you received the award?

Kurtz: Cool moment to have, I knew I had a pretty good month, hearing it was pretty good, especially after a series win in Tampa.

Who was the first person you called - mom or dad?

Kurtz: Honestly, I didn’t really call them for this. I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal until after the fact, they broke the news, and they texted me saying you’re not going to tell us this?

First career grand slam a handful of days ago, congratulations. You’re leading all rookies in homers right now. What is going through your mind when you step up to bat?

Kurtz: Knowing that I don’t have to crush every single ball to hit a home run, that’s the biggest thing, just taking the same swing I take with anything else and just getting that perfect launch or getting on the barrel and knowing there’s a chance.

Is there a bat you’re going with right now?

Kurtz: I go back and forth, I’ve been swinging a smaller brand name called Tater, they’re a Northeast bat company, so I’ve been swinging them a bunch recently.

Moving forward into the second half of the season, what are your takeaways going into the All-Star break that you and your team want to build on?

Kurtz: You look back at some of these series and they could’ve been wins, they could’ve been sweeps, I think we have to do a better job or capitalizing on those things, and for me personally, just keep doing the same thing, going to work everyday, do what I can to get better, and keep having fun with the guys.