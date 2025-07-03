Las Vegas Aces fall to Indiana Fever while Caitlin Clark is out due to injury

AFTER THE GAME

Despite Caitlin Clark not playing as she recovers from a left groin injury, the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on Thursday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A’ja Wilson scored 29 points, but the rest of the team struggled to get the offense going shooting 26.2% from field goal range. This marks the first time since 2019 the Aces have lost to the Fever. Vegas continues on their five-game road trip to Connecticut next to face the Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces make an eastern swing as they continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Fever.

The Aces are led by 2025 WNBA All-Star starter and Defensive Player of the Year candidate A’ja Wilson, who leads the league in blocks, is second in scoring, second in rebounds and third in steals.

A new face joined the team in time for the game in Indy — 6'4" forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings. The 2022 WNBA All-Rookie selection is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2025. Over the past six games, she averaged 7.8 rebounds, compared to the first 12 games when she averaged 3.5 rebounds. She has recorded double-digit rebound games twice this year and tallied her season-high for points with 20 on 50% field goal shooting on May 31.

The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, who adds 13.9 points per game to the Aces' arsenal, is nine assists away from passing Becky Hammon to become No. 6 on the WNBA all-time assists leaderboard.

Aaliyah Nye has been a key contributor for the Aces off the bench, averaging 8.4 points over the past five games. During that span, Nye has shot 55% from 3-point land, including her career-high 16 points on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc against Phoenix on June 29.

Jackie Young currently has 2,973 career points and is 27 points shy of her 3,000th point. Young has scored at least 13 points in each of her last five games, averaging 17.8 points on 52.5% shooting from the floor during that span.

Since their last matchup against the Aces on June 22, the Fever have won two out of their last three regular season games and captured the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup with a 74-59 win over Minnesota on July 1. 2025 WNBA All-Star captain Caitlin Clark hasn’t played since June 24 due to a groin injury.

The Aces and Fever get to the charity stripe about the same per game, with the Aces attempting 20.2 free throws per game to the Fever’s 19.2 attempts. However, the Aces are hitting on a league-best 84.8% of their tries to the Fever’s league-worst 74.3% of theirs.

Las Vegas is 39-19 all-time against the Fever and 19-9 on the road. The Aces carry a 16-game winning streak over the Fever into the game, with their last loss an 86-71 defeat in Indy on Aug. 27, 2019.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. on The Spot - Vegas 34.

