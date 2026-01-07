Tomas Hertl scores in OT as Golden Knights win 4-3, hand Jets their 10th straight loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored on the power play at 4:47 of overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Winnipeg 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the Jets their 10th straight loss.

Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist, Mitch Marner also had a power-play goal, and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a five-game skid (0-3-2). Carter Hart had 17 saves.

Cole Perfetti, Luke Schenn and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Gabriel Vilardi had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck had 27 saves as the Jets fell to 0-6-4 during their losing streak.

With Winnipeg's Dylan Samberg off for tripping late in the extra period, Mitch Marner fired the puck and it bounced off Hertl and in as he was battling in front of Hellebuyck.

Perfetti beat Hart with a backhand 5:16 into the game to snap a 16-game goal drought. He skated by the boards and banged the glass in celebration.

The crowd was silenced after Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was taken off the ice on a stretcher with just under seven minutes remaining in the first. Fleury was shoved by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar near the bottom of the circle while clearing the puck and slid hard back-first into the end boards..

Schenn, playing in his 1,100th career game, fired a ploint shot through traffic and past Hart with 7:56 remaining in the first to push the Jets' lead to 2-0.

Stone got the Jets on the board with 51 seconds remaining in the second as he flipped a loose puck into the net 12 seconds into a man advantage for his 13th goal of the season. It extended his career-best goal streak to five games.

Howden took a pass across the front of the net from Noah Hanifin and tied the game 2-2 at 8:13 of the third. It gave him a goal in three straight games.

Connor gave the Jets the lead back with 5:04 remaining, but Smith scored 59 seconds later to tie it 3-3.

Up next

Golden Knights: Host Columbus on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Thursday night.