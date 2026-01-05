Raiders fire head coach Pete Carroll after going 3-14 for the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Carroll has been fired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
That news comes in an announcement posted on social media Monday morning.
January 5, 2026
This announcement comes the day after the Las Vegas Raiders closed out their worst season since 2006 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This victory marked just the third win of the season, bringing the record to 3-14 under Carroll.
WATCH | Alex Eschelman with the season finale recap
Carroll served just a single season as head coach after replacing Antonio Pierce, who was fired almost exactly one year ago after going 4-13 in his coaching debut.
In Monday's announcement, team owner Mark Davis wrote that General Manager John Spytek will work with Tom Brady to lead football operations, including the search for the next head coach.
-
Raiders upset Chiefs 14-12 in season finaleRaiders beat Chiefs 14-12 to end worst season since 2006. Daniel Carlson's 60-yard field goal seals upset victory as Las Vegas earns first overall draft pick.
Raheem Mostert turns personal loss into mission to raise melanoma awarenessRaheem Mostert is raising melanoma awareness after losing his childhood mentor. Mostert says a personal health scare changed his perspective — and now he’s urging others to prioritize early detection
Raiders now top candidate for first overall draft pickRaider Nation was loud and proud at Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, despite the 34-10 loss that made the Silver and Black the top candidate for the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Raiders place Brocks Bowers and Jeremy Chinn on season-ending injured reserveThe Raiders and Giants, both 2-13, meet Sunday in Las Vegas with the losing team having the inside track to the top pick in next year's NFL draft.