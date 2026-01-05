Raiders fire head coach Pete Carroll after going 3-14 for the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Carroll has been fired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

That news comes in an announcement posted on social media Monday morning.

This announcement comes the day after the Las Vegas Raiders closed out their worst season since 2006 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This victory marked just the third win of the season, bringing the record to 3-14 under Carroll.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman with the season finale recap

Raiders upset Chiefs 14-12 in season finale

Carroll served just a single season as head coach after replacing Antonio Pierce, who was fired almost exactly one year ago after going 4-13 in his coaching debut.

In Monday's announcement, team owner Mark Davis wrote that General Manager John Spytek will work with Tom Brady to lead football operations, including the search for the next head coach.