The Raiders name Mike McCoy as assistant head coach

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have named Mike McCoy as the assistant head coach, the club announced on Friday in a news release sent to Channel 13.

McCoy brings 23 years of coaching experience to the club, including four years of experience as a head coach with the San Diego Chargers, six seasons as an offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals and nine seasons on the offensive staff of the Carolina Panthers.

McCoy will be coming to Las Vegas from the Tennessee Titans, where he was the senior offensive assistant before moving up to interim head coach for the last 11 games in 2025.

Klint Kubiak and McCoy have previously worked together. Kubiak was an offensive assistant under McCoy in 2017.