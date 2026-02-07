Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby laughs off trade talk, focuses on recovery

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby said Friday any talk of wanting out of Las Vegas did not come from him.

One NFL reporter said this week he expected Crosby to be traded because the seven-year veteran didn't want to go through another rebuild. Another NFL reporter said Crosby was especially interested in playing for New England coach Mike Vrabel.

Speaking from the team facility, Crosby said Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that he intentionally hasn't spoken publicly this offseason because he learned he “can't control everything.”

“Now that I'm quiet, I've got random people making big statements for me,” said Crosby, wearing a Raiders sweatshirt and skull cap. "They're like, ‘Maxx must’ve told them this.' For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don't have to explain nothing to nobody.

“I'm getting healthy. I'm in the building every single day. I'm in this building from 6 a.m. when it's dark out, and I'm here until almost 2. ... That's all I care about, so all the noise, that's news to me sometimes."

Speculation about Crosby's future with the Raiders ramped up late last season when the club placed him on injured reserve with two games left because of a knee injury. Crosby was not pleased about the decision and left the building.

The five-time Pro Bowler could attract a strong trade offer if the Raiders go that route. They are about to enter their third season in a row with a different head coach, with Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak expected to take the job after Sunday's Super Bowl.

Las Vegas comes off a 3-14 record, but will have the first pick in the draft and more than $91 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Crosby has had double-digit sacks three of the past four years, and this season had a career-high 28 tackles for loss.

He said his focus is on rehabilitating from left knee surgery that took place about a month ago.

“I'm ahead of schedule, and it's business as usual,” Crosby said. “It's my eighth surgery in seven years. It's something that I've gotten used to. It's all about perspective, about how you approach what you want to accomplish. I'm willing to run that marathon.”

