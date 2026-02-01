Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raiders targeting Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak as new head coach, NFL insiders say

John Froschauer/AP
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks during news conference at the team's facilities, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are targeting Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, potentially ending their search for Pete Carroll's replacement.

Sources with insight into the Raiders front office say Kubiak is the top contender for the team's next head coach position following his second interview with the organization on Saturday. An announcement could come as early as Monday, Feb. 9, Channel 13 was told.

One source we spoke with said, "While no agreement has officially been made, both sides are optimistic that there can be some sort of letter of intent signed this week."

Raiders fire head coach Pete Carroll after going 3-14 for the season

The 38-year-old would make the move to Las Vegas following a successful first season with the Seahawks, where his offensive coordination played a key role in the team's most regular-season wins.

The Raiders have interviewed at least 15 candidates since the firing of Pete Carroll following a 3-14 season, one of the worst in franchise history.

No deal can officially be made until after Kubiak coaches in the Super Bowl, but the Raiders appear ready to move forward with their choice to lead the franchise.

The Raiders would be the sixth team Kubiak has coached in six NFL seasons. He previously had roles with the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist