LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 400 Richard Bryan Elementary school students spent the day with the Las Vegas Raiders after winning the team's first-ever "Little Raiders Challenge."
WATCH | Local students win first-ever "Little Raiders Challenge"
“When we were selected I was truly honored because there are over 250 elementary schools and we were one of three," Richard Bryan Elementary School Principal Brandi Mora said.
From a pep rally to learning lessons from the Raiders both on and off the field, local youth embraced every part of the award.
“I like how they always said to everyone to follow their dreams and don’t stop," one student said.
The school rocked their Raiders gear all season long and competed in different academic competitions weekly, which separated themselves from the rest of the valley. Teachers also were given school supplies by the team.
“When they cheer for the Raiders on Sundays that’s the same way we’re cheering for them every single day," Raiders SVP, Government and Community Relations Piper Overstreet-White said. "We want them to show up, put their best foot forward and know that we’re here to support them.”
The Raiders plan to do this community challenge next football season.
