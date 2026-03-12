'I'd love for Maxx to be here': Raiders introduce four new players as Crosby situation lingers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four of the newest players to join the Raiders had the chance to introduce themselves to Las Vegas during a briefing Thursday morning.

You can watch that full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Newest Raiders signees speak to Las Vegas media

It included defensive end Kwity Paye, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, linebacker Quay Walker and center Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum made headlines earlier this week when his signing was first announced in a deal never before seen in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowl player agreed to a three-year $81 million contract to step away from the Baltimore Ravens.

Paye comes to the Raiders after starting 16 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. He started 74-of-75 games during his five seasons with the club after he was picked 21st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Walker, coming from the Green Bay Packers, was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He led Green Bay in tackles four straight seasons and is one of three NFL players since 2000 to record at least 100 tackles and 1.5 sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons.

This signing serves as a homecoming for Nailor, who attended high school at Bishop Gorman and played as part of three state championship teams. In 2025, Nailor posted career highs in receptions and receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns playing for the Minnesota Vikings.



This comes after the turmoil surrounding Maxx Crosby.

It was announced late last week that he would be joining the Baltimore Ravens next season, even posting an emotional goodbye to Raider Nation on his social media.

However, the trade was always contingent on Crosby passing a physical, and that became the reason the Raves cited as backing out of the trade.

Less than a day later, the Ravens signed another edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, leaving many in Raider Nation questioning how the situation unfolded.

That subject did come up during Thursday morning's briefing as a reporter asked Linderbaum about the situation that has unfolded between his former and new teams.

"I can't speak on the situation. I don't know the details and what all went on, but I would love for Maxx to be here and to play with him. I've gone against him; he's not fun to go against," he said. "His ability to lead a team is pretty special, so I'm excited to be on his team.

