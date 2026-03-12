HENDERSON (KTNV) — What appeared to be the end of Maxx Crosby’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders quickly turned into one of the NFL offseason’s strangest twists.

Just days after the Raiders agreed to send their star pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round draft picks, Baltimore backed out of the trade after medical concerns surfaced during Crosby’s physical. Less than a day later, the Ravens signed another edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, leaving many in Raider Nation questioning how the situation unfolded.

WATCH | Raider Nation reacts to Ravens backing out of Maxx Crosby trade

‘Slimy’: Raider Nation reacts to Ravens backing out of Maxx Crosby trade

Fans expressed a mix of relief, frustration and skepticism as the news spread.

“I was just like, not Maxx Crosby, man,” said Raider Slimm. “Maxx Crosby is literally like the heart of the Raider Nation.”

For a brief moment, it appeared Crosby had already moved on. The All-Pro defensive end posted a farewell video and was seen in Baltimore as the teams prepared to finalize the blockbuster deal.

Then everything changed.

When news broke that Baltimore had walked away, fans were stunned.

“Why would they do that? What is wrong with them?” said Randle Denson.

“We’re obviously glad to have Maxx back," said Mark Jones, the president of the Black Hole. "If he stays it would be great.”

The Ravens cited medical concerns tied to Crosby’s recovery from January surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. But the timing — especially after Baltimore quickly pivoted to signing Hendrickson — left many fans unconvinced.

“That’s the only word I can use to describe it — slimy,” said Duston Downum. “It almost felt like the Ravens used Max as an insurance policy, if that makes sense."

While Baltimore moves forward with Hendrickson, Crosby remains in Las Vegas. He was back at Raiders headquarters Wednesday continuing his rehabilitation.

His agent, C.J. LaBoy, said Crosby remains “on track in his recovery” and is “ahead of schedule."

With Crosby still under contract, the Raiders now face a decision: move forward with their defensive cornerstone or continue exploring trade options. Reports indicate multiple teams have inquired about Crosby since the Baltimore deal fell apart.

Among fans, however, the preferred outcome is clear.

“We got him now, man. Just get him healthy,” said Denson.

Others echoed the same sentiment.

“I hope they keep him, to be honest with you,” another said. “I don’t see Max wearing another jersey," said Downum.

Even after the trade drama, fans say their support for Crosby hasn’t changed.

“He is what the Raiders is all about,” said Power Raider. “He represents the Raiders. He’s diehard — first to show up, last to leave.”

If Crosby ultimately stays in Las Vegas, many believe the episode may only add motivation.

“I think Max is gonna be coming with a chip on his shoulder,” said Downum.

For now, the future of the Raiders’ defensive leader remains uncertain. But one thing seems clear: if Crosby stays, Raider Nation will welcome him back without hesitation.

“He wanna be a Raider for life,” one fan said. “Just go ahead and make it happen any way you can," said Slimm.