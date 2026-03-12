Runnin' Rebels pull off historic win in first round of conference tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels survived a second-half scare from the Wyoming Cowboys, holding on for a 73-70 victory in the first round of the Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center.

The eighth-seeded Rebels led by 13 points heading into the second half, but the ninth-seeded Cowboys mounted a 17-5 run to pull within striking distance, setting up a dramatic finish.

With the game on the line in the final seconds, Kimani Hamilton fought his way into the paint, converted the bucket and drew the foul to give UNLV a 71-70 lead.

Then, with just five seconds remaining, Las Vegas native Tyrin Jones — the league's leading shot blocker — swatted away Wyoming's final chance, sending Hamilton to the free-throw line to seal the win.

"Just trying to get the win, just trying to do whatever I can do to get the win, that was all that was on my mind at that moment," Hamilton said.

The victory marks UNLV's first first-round Mountain West Tournament win over a team other than Air Force since 2015.

Head coach Josh Pastner was elated following the win.

"God bless the Mountain West Conference, God bless the Rebels, and God bless the United States of America, land of the free because of the brave, they've [Utah State] got a great team, we're going to have to play our A-game, did I say God bless the United States of America and God bless the Rebels, great win for the Rebels," Pastner said.

The Rebs will face top-ranked Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday at noon.

UNLV swept the Aggies in the regular season — the first time the Rebels accomplished that feat since 2013.

