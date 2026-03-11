LAS VEGAS — In a city known worldwide for boxing, the next generation of fighters will soon take the stage at UNLV.

The Rebels are set to host the 2026 U.S. Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Tournament from March 26–28, bringing collegiate boxers from across the country to Las Vegas.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha takes us inside the program preparing to host:

UNLV Boxing to Host 2026 USIBA National Tournament in Las Vegas

For head coach Jason Crocco, the event represents a significant milestone for a program that has spent the past few years rebuilding.

“I had to kind of break them and build them,” Crocco said. “This is kind of the pinnacle of where we want to be.”

Crocco returned to the program with a clear vision of restoring its competitive identity. Hosting the national tournament signals that the program is once again gaining traction on the collegiate stage.

The event will showcase fighters from universities nationwide while also providing greater visibility for collegiate boxing — something UNLV fighter Rayhan Bhat says the sport needs.

“It’s very important to have the collegiate level championship here because it gets more eyes on the sport,” Bhat said. “The sport has eyes as a pro sport, but nobody really pays attention to collegiate boxing.”

Ahead of the tournament, the team is also inviting the Las Vegas community to connect with the program.

UNLV Boxing will host an open-gym rally on March 21, allowing fans to meet the fighters and see how the team trains as it prepares for nationals.

For the athletes competing, however, the focus remains on the work leading up to the event.

UNLV boxer Joshua Lira said preparation has been intense as the team prepares to compete on its home campus.

“I’m working really hard, two times per day, maybe once, maybe three times sparring per week,” Lira said. “I’m running like six miles every day. I’m trying to work really hard for this championship.”

Lira, who began boxing as a child, said the sport has shaped his life well beyond competition.

“Boxing is more than a sport for me,” he said. “It’s discipline. It’s a style of life.”

Crocco believes those lessons are what make the sport so valuable for young athletes.

“It’s about learning how to get knocked down and get back up,” Crocco said. “It’s about taking a hit … you’ve got to keep pushing.”

With the national tournament coming to campus, the Rebels will have an opportunity not only to compete but also to showcase the discipline and resilience that define their program.

For Crocco and his fighters, the moment represents more than just a chance to win.

It’s proof that the program they rebuilt is once again stepping onto the national stage.