LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels know February is the time to make a statement prior to tournament play. They've won their last three, but head coach Josh Pastner says they're barely scratching the surface of success.

“I think we’re a team that can beat anybody, but we’re also a team that if we don’t play with great toughness and with the intensity and urgency, then we could also lose to anybody," Pastner said.

Runnin' Rebels look to keep winning streak alive

The Rebels have lived up to that statement this season. Most recently, they beat Boise State after coming back from being down by 23. They face Colorado State next, who they committed 16 turnovers to in their 70-62 loss to the Rams a month ago.

“Our turnovers and them getting their second chance points was the difference in the game," Pastner said. "Now, we’re a different team than we were back then and as are they, but we’ll need to be tough if we want to win this game.”

UNLV has yet to win four consecutive match ups, but Coach Pastner's perspective goes beyond wins and losses.

“You want to see your team every time you get on the floor that they’re making strides in the right direction and we’ve done that," Pastner said. "We’ve got to continue to get better and see if we can continue to keep that momentum moving forward."

The Rebs host CSU on Wednesday at 8 p.m.