UNLV Rebels feel holiday spirit at opening postseason practice for upcoming bowl game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football and Ohio University have only played each other one time, back in 1988, but their upcoming bowl game defines a rivalry for Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen and his wife, Megan.

“Very secretive with what’s going on, I’m not going to be able to bring anything back to the house as I have an Ohio U Scripps School of Journalism grad who lives in my house with me," Mullen said. We will make sure on gameday that if she shows up in green and red and says I’m just being festive for the season, we’ll make sure she is all red and not half and half.”

The Rebs felt festive at Monday's practice, dancing to holiday music during warmups.

“I know the words to these songs better than the songs we typically play," Mullen said. "It’s just something we’ve always done for the holidays.”

This is the 10-3 Rebels' first time playing in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl and their third straight bowl game appearance, reaching that mark for the first time in program history.

The 8-4 Bobcats, however, are more experienced in postseason play, winning their last six straight bowl games.

“They’re really good, they play hard, they play fast, they’re big up front and their secondary is elite," UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea said.

If Mullen beats Ohio, he will become 6th all-time in bowl game winning percentage as a head coach with an 8-3 overall record.

“Everyone wants to play for Coach Mullen," Colandrea said. "Everyone wants to win at the end of the day; you want to win your last college football game.”

For UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie, he not only wants to win for Mullen, but also for his 50-plus family members and friends who will be in attendance.

“Being a fifth-year senior, captain going into this last game, having it be at home where I grew up playing high school football, it means everything," McDuffie said. "I’m just so glad I get to finish it off this way in front of my loved ones and with this team.”

UNLV and Ohio kick off at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center on Tuesday, December 23rd.