Maddux Madsen leads Boise State over UNLV 38-21 for third straight Mountain West championship

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen delivered four first-half touchdowns and Boise State claimed its third straight Mountain West Conference championship, overpowering UNLV 38–21 on Saturday in the final title game the Broncos will play before leaving for the rebuilt Pac-12 in 2026.
Madsen tore through the Rebels early. He stacked up 196 total yards, opening with a 10-yard keeper and adding touchdown throws to Dylan Riley, Cameron Bates and Malik Sherrod as the Broncos (9-4) built a 28–14 lead. Sherrod’s 39-yard score came one snap after a UNLV fumble.
UNLV (10-3), in its first season under head coach Dan Mullen, fought back behind quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He led a 95-yard march capped by his 5-yard touchdown run and later found Troy Omeire from 11 yards out to keep the Rebels within two scores at the half. JoJo Earle’s 7-yard run cut the deficit to 28–21 late in the third.
The Broncos forced three consecutive stops to open the fourth quarter and turned a 78-yard drive into Sire Gaines’ 1-yard touchdown run for a 35–21 cushion with 13:21 left. Colton Boomer’s 50-yard field goal sealed the margin.
Madsen finished with 289 yards passing, while the Broncos outgained UNLV 460–409 and never trailed.
Boise State also beat the Broncos, 56–31, in October.
