D.J. McKinney scores last for New Mexico in wild 40-35 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Layne threw three touchdown passes, D.J. McKinney scored the winning touchdown with 3 minutes to go, and New Mexico defeated UNLV 40-35 on Saturday.

The Lobos (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West) saw leads of 21-0 in the first half and 34-21 in the third quarter disappear before McKinney scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3 minutes remaining.

UNLV took a 35-34 lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game when Anthony Colandrea hit Nick Elksnis with a 14-yard touchdown pass, but the Lobos drove 75 yards in eight plays for McKinney's big touchdown.

Layne completed 17 of 22 passes for 342 yards and his QB rating was 243.8. James Laubstein was 2-of-3 passing for 29 yards and added 99 yards rushing. Keagan Johnson had 158 yards receiving and Damon Bankston had 122.

Colandrea threw for 382 yards on 36-for-46 passing with three touchdowns for the Rebels (6-2, 2-2).

Layne and Laubstein each threw early touchdown passes, and Layne had an 84-yard TD pass to Bankston for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

UNLV then rallied behind a Colandrea touchdown pass, a Keyvone Lee TD run and a 25-yard pick-6 by Quandarius Keyes.

New Mexico went back ahead on another long pass by Layne, this one an 80-yard touchdown connection with Johnson, and the Lobos led 31-21 at halftime.

The Lobos held the lead until midway through the fourth quarter, then were forced to rally for the winning score.

