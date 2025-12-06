LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The scoreboard didn’t fall in UNLV’s favor Friday night, but fans say the 38–21 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship doesn’t define the season — or the program’s direction.

At Great American Pub in southwest Las Vegas, where energy surged early and faded as the game slipped away, supporters emphasized one theme: progress.

UNLV fans reflect on program’s revival after Mountain West Championship loss

Crystal Streight, a Las Vegas native, said she’s watched the Rebels weather years of setbacks, which made this postseason run feel different.

“UNLV's had to face lots of battles. They also face a lot of really great schools with football, like Boise State,” she said. “To have UNLV be at the level now where they're at is very good.”

For Streight, the transformation is especially meaningful because of the program’s history. Growing up, basketball overshadowed football on campus — and in the city.

“Everyone looked at football being not at the par that basketball was at,” she said. “So to see UNLV really step up and be at that par and that level… it’s nice to see they have a good team, coach, everyone.”

The Rebels entered Friday with a chance to win their first conference title in nearly 50 years and cap a breakthrough first season under head coach Dan Mullen. Instead, the team fell into an early deficit on the Blue Turf and couldn’t close the gap in the second half.

But fans stressed that the loss doesn’t erase the team’s broader rise. Streight said the identity of the program has shifted — and so has the city’s connection to it.

“They have such a great sports program, and to see football take it and lead… and just to see how far they've come,” she said. “They're all in it to win it and truly love the team, the game, and the city.”

For longtime fan and UNLV graduate Kyle Gregor, the turnaround has been even more stark.

“I've been around a long time. They haven't had any really good winning seasons, and this is by far one of the best seasons I've seen in a long time,” he said.

Gregor praised the Rebels’ competitiveness and culture shift.

“Their ability to win — they're starting to win again,” he said. “The quarterback play is awesome. They're doing a very good job as a team.”

And as for the program’s resilience?

“There’s no quit in them,” Gregor said. “I love watching them play… I’m really proud of these boys.”

UNLV ends the season with back-to-back double-digit win totals for the first time in program history — a benchmark fans say once felt unimaginable.

The Rebels will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.