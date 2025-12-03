Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV Football ready to win first conference title since 1994

For the third straight year, UNLV Football is facing Boise State for the Mountain West championship.
UNLV Football
KTNV
Colandrea wins Mountain West Player of the Year
UNLV Football
Posted

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UNLV Football is fighting for a lot more than their first conference title since 1994.

"I would say this is the biggest game I've ever played in," Mountain West Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea said. "I've never played in a conference championship game or a championship game high school or college so looking forward to this one."

It's been almost 50 years the Rebels beat Boise State and some players say they are not only playing for themselves but also for the teams who have come before them.

"I know personally ever since we lost last year it's a big part of why I came back for a 5th year is to get back to this game with a chance to win," UNLV Linebacker Marsel McDuffie said.

Despite having 10 wins under their belt, one the Rebs' losses this season is to the Broncos back in October.

"I don't have to worry about energy or motivation the guys came here for the opportunity to win a championship," UNLV Football head coach Dan Mullen said. "There's 10 that are going to have the opportunity this year, 126 don't."

The Rebels and the Broncos kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. in Boise.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist