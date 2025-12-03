UNLV Football ready to win first conference title since 1994

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UNLV Football is fighting for a lot more than their first conference title since 1994.
"I would say this is the biggest game I've ever played in," Mountain West Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea said. "I've never played in a conference championship game or a championship game high school or college so looking forward to this one."
It's been almost 50 years the Rebels beat Boise State and some players say they are not only playing for themselves but also for the teams who have come before them.
"I know personally ever since we lost last year it's a big part of why I came back for a 5th year is to get back to this game with a chance to win," UNLV Linebacker Marsel McDuffie said.
Despite having 10 wins under their belt, one the Rebs' losses this season is to the Broncos back in October.
"I don't have to worry about energy or motivation the guys came here for the opportunity to win a championship," UNLV Football head coach Dan Mullen said. "There's 10 that are going to have the opportunity this year, 126 don't."
The Rebels and the Broncos kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. in Boise.
-
D.J. McKinney scores last for New Mexico in wild 40-35 win over UNLVJack Layne threw three touchdown passes, D.J. McKinney scored the winning touchdown with 3 minutes to go, and New Mexico defeated UNLV 40-35 on Saturday.
Rebels return home in almost two months to host LobosUNLV Football has already had a record-setting season, but the 6-1 Rebels were far from satisfied at Monday’s press conference.
UNLV hockey looks to defend ACHA titleThe defending ACHA champion UNLV Skatin’ Rebels open their 2025 season Friday against Utah with a banner reveal and renewed determination.
UNLV stays perfect with win over Wyoming after hail storm in LaramieUNLV overcame hail and history Saturday night, beating Wyoming 31–17 to start 5–0 for the first time in five decades.