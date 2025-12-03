UNLV Football ready to win first conference title since 1994

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UNLV Football is fighting for a lot more than their first conference title since 1994.

"I would say this is the biggest game I've ever played in," Mountain West Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea said. "I've never played in a conference championship game or a championship game high school or college so looking forward to this one."

It's been almost 50 years the Rebels beat Boise State and some players say they are not only playing for themselves but also for the teams who have come before them.

"I know personally ever since we lost last year it's a big part of why I came back for a 5th year is to get back to this game with a chance to win," UNLV Linebacker Marsel McDuffie said.

Despite having 10 wins under their belt, one the Rebs' losses this season is to the Broncos back in October.

"I don't have to worry about energy or motivation the guys came here for the opportunity to win a championship," UNLV Football head coach Dan Mullen said. "There's 10 that are going to have the opportunity this year, 126 don't."

The Rebels and the Broncos kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. in Boise.