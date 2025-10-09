UNLV hockey looks to defend ACHA title

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The banner is going up, but the work is far from over.

Seven months after winning the first ACHA national championship in program history, the UNLV Skatin’ Rebels are back on home ice, opening their title defense Friday night against Utah at City National Arena.

VIDEO: Taylor Rocha reports the latest on UNLV Skatin' Rebels back on the ice

UNLV hockey raises banner, eyes repeat as ACHA title defense begins

For head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener, the moment represents years of work coming full circle.

"We're going to get everybody's best every single night, so we can't take a night off," Vignieri-Greener said. "Everybody's trying to get to the top of the mountain where we reached."

Friday’s banner reveal will honor the past — but for Vignieri-Greener, it’s also about what comes next.

"With our group, everything is about competition and staying at the top. It all starts with culture," he said.

The Rebels return a deep, experienced lineup led forward Tristan Rand, Joseph Carollo and Jaxsen Wyatt, blending championship experience with an infusion of young talent.

“We’ve done a really good job of bringing in freshmen who are incredible people — not only on the ice, but in the community — and having a strong veteran core bring them into our culture and show them what it means to be a Rebel," said longtime assistant coach Nick Rabone.

And while the banner will hang as a permanent reminder of history made, Rand says it should also serve as motivation.

"Having won last year, it's definitely a little monkey off the shoulders, but I think we will have to stay composed to win another one this year," he said. "Last year, we learned how tough it is at the end. We learned how to battle through that adversity."

This year’s team has built its identity on chemistry and pace — a fast, connected group that feeds off energy and refuses to get comfortable.

"We have a lot of speed on the team, so I think CNA is gonna be getting a lot of goals for sure," Rand said with a smile.

For Vegas native Carollo, Friday night will carry extra weight — a chance to see his hometown team raise a championship banner in the city where he grew up playing the game.

"It was awesome just to see the support that we got after the win," he said. "We're super lucky to have as many fans as we do. Hockey in the desert has become a big thing. It's awesome to see."