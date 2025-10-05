LARAMIE, Wyo. — After a hail storm and a dominant first half, UNLV rolled to a 31–17 win over Wyoming on Saturday night — moving to 5–0 for the first time in 50 years.

WATCH | UNLV Football Foundation watch party attendees react to epic win against Wyoming

UNLV stays perfect with win over Wyoming after hail storm in Laramie

The Rebels struck early and never looked back. Running back Keyvone Lee opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run, and from there, special teams took over the show. Jaden Bradley blocked a punt that Kayden McGee scooped and scored from 16 yards out, then the two flipped the script — McGee blocked one, and Bradley took it in for another touchdown.

Ramon Villela’s 36-yard field goal and Anthony Colandrea’s fourth-quarter strike to Jai’Den Thomas sealed UNLV’s first win in Laramie since 2003.

Colandrea finished 11-for-20 with 102 passing yards and a touchdown, while Thomas led the ground game with 94 yards. Bradley caught five passes for 65 yards to go with his special-teams heroics.

With the victory, UNLV opens Mountain West play 1-0 and remains one of college football’s unbeaten teams heading into next week’s home matchup with Air Force at Allegiant Stadium.