UNLV stays perfect with win over Wyoming after hail storm in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — After a hail storm and a dominant first half, UNLV rolled to a 31–17 win over Wyoming on Saturday night — moving to 5–0 for the first time in 50 years.
The Rebels struck early and never looked back. Running back Keyvone Lee opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run, and from there, special teams took over the show. Jaden Bradley blocked a punt that Kayden McGee scooped and scored from 16 yards out, then the two flipped the script — McGee blocked one, and Bradley took it in for another touchdown.
Ramon Villela’s 36-yard field goal and Anthony Colandrea’s fourth-quarter strike to Jai’Den Thomas sealed UNLV’s first win in Laramie since 2003.
Colandrea finished 11-for-20 with 102 passing yards and a touchdown, while Thomas led the ground game with 94 yards. Bradley caught five passes for 65 yards to go with his special-teams heroics.
With the victory, UNLV opens Mountain West play 1-0 and remains one of college football’s unbeaten teams heading into next week’s home matchup with Air Force at Allegiant Stadium.
