UNLV Football returns home in almost two months to host Lobos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football has already had a record-setting season, but the 6-1 Rebels were far from satisfied at Monday’s press conference.
“We made a lot of mistakes, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot,” Rebels defensive back Andrew Powdrell said about his team’s loss to Boise State. “Everyone just needs to do their job, do their one-eleventh, every snap of the game, I feel like we’ve improved a lot and we’re ready to go this week.”
Head coach Dan Mullen went over film with the team after their loss to the Broncos.
“We watched it together as a team and I would say, 'that was on me, I should’ve done this in this situation,” Mullen said. “The positive is - everyone in the building, looking at it and taking the ownership of it, cause if you don’t take the ownership, it’s hard to improve.”
The Rebs are ready to keep improving against 5-3 New Mexico on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium at noon.
