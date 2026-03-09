Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders sign Baltimore Ravens free agent to record-breaking deal

Tyler Linderbaum
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tyler Linderbaum
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Maxx Crosby on his way to the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders have now acquired their own Baltimore alum by signing free-agen Tyler Linderbaum.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will award Linderbaum a three-year $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed.

This deal reportedly makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

Linderbaum was selected by the Ravens as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being selected 25th overall.

Before that, he played 37 career games at the University of Iowa with 35 starts.

This is a developing report.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist