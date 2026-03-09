Las Vegas Raiders sign Baltimore Ravens free agent to record-breaking deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Maxx Crosby on his way to the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders have now acquired their own Baltimore alum by signing free-agen Tyler Linderbaum.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will award Linderbaum a three-year $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed.

This deal reportedly makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

ESPN Sources: former Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL… pic.twitter.com/8oWmOroNBA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Linderbaum was selected by the Ravens as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being selected 25th overall.

Before that, he played 37 career games at the University of Iowa with 35 starts.

This is a developing report.