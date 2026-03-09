Las Vegas Raiders sign Baltimore Ravens free agent to record-breaking deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Maxx Crosby on his way to the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders have now acquired their own Baltimore alum by signing free-agen Tyler Linderbaum.
According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will award Linderbaum a three-year $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed.
This deal reportedly makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.
ESPN Sources: former Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL… pic.twitter.com/8oWmOroNBA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026
Linderbaum was selected by the Ravens as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being selected 25th overall.
Before that, he played 37 career games at the University of Iowa with 35 starts.
This is a developing report.
-
'I love y'all so much': Maxx Crosby posts emotional goodbye to Raider NationRaiders fan favorite Maxx Crosby posted a video over the weekend with an emotional goodbye to Raider Nation and ready to turn the page with the Baltimore Ravens.
Maxx Crosby heading to Ravens, AP sources sayFive-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday night.
Las Vegas Raiders release quarterback Geno Smith after one season, ESPThe Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN sources. Adam Schefter posted on X, saying that this will open up $8 million in salary cap space.
Fernando Mendoza meets with Raiders at NFL combine as projected No. 1 PickProjected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza confirmed a formal meeting with the Raiders at the NFL combine as Las Vegas evaluates its top selection ahead of April’s draft.