'I love y'all so much': Maxx Crosby posts emotional goodbye to Raider Nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The face of Raider Nation is going to a new home.

On Friday night, it was announced that fan favorite Maxx Crosby was being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is contingent on Crosby passing a physical, which can't take place until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

This is also the first time the Ravens have used a first-round pick to trade for a veteran player.

On Saturday, Crosby posted an emotional video that is nearly 13 minutes long, thanking Raider Nation.

"I can't believe this is a real thing. It's been seven years being with the nation. Raider Nation has given me everything. I've had the chance to get married, have the most beautiful daughter in the world, grow as a man, as a player, as a leader, as a human being," Crosby started the video off by saying. "I'm not trying to get emotional already, but it's tough man."

He said even though he has put everything into making the Raiders better, he's still disappointed in how things have turned out.

"Ever since I've been here, man, I've had one goal and one mission. That's to become the best version of myself and help bring a championship back to the Raider organization. I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team," Crosby said. "I've given my heart and soul, and I feel like I let y'all down."

Crosby did say that making the playoffs in 2021 is one of his favorite memories with the team.

"It was the most fun I ever had playing football," Crosby said.

Crosby said he thought he would spend his whole career with the Raiders.

"I never thought I'd be in this position. I never thought I'd be going anywhere else, truly, but God works in mysterious ways," Crosby said. "The one thing about this is I have zero ill will towards that organization in any way. I want them to have all the success in the world."

Now, he is preparing to join a new nation: Flock Nation in Baltimore.

"Everybody, in the whole city of Baltimore, I've got a lot to learn. Everything is going to be new to me, and I'm excited, and I'm attacking this head-on like I do everything else," Crosby said. "I'm not going to sit here and make a bunch of grand predictions and anything of that nature. I'm going there with one purpose, and that's to help this team get to where it needs to be and where everyone wants to go, and that's winning the Super Bowl."

Even though Crosby will be sporting a new uniform this season, he isn't giving up his Vegas ties because home means Nevada.

"Vegas will always be my home, regardless of the situation. My family's here. I got a beautiful house here. That's not going to change," Crosby said. "I just wanted to truly speak from my heart because the nation, I love y'all so much. You guys have supported me through everything, and it doesn't go unnoticed. ... All the passion, the love, the fans, the videos I've gotten, the messages, everything the fans have sent me, truly had me in tears. I love y'all so much."

Several Raiders and former Raiders have also posted messages of support to let Crosby know how much he meant to the team.

"Definition of a Raider," punter A.J. Cole wrote.

"My brother man. Go be great in Baltimore," defensive end Charles Snowden wrote.

"Brother for life 🖤 A legend to the game, so much respect for you and what you’ve brought. Relentless passionate in your preparation, presence, and impact you make on and off the field," offensive tackle Kolton Miller wrote. "Love you brother and wish you the best in your next chapter."

"Man… brought out the best in me. True example of chasing greatness," wide receiver Alex Bachman wrote. "Honor to share the field with you. Major Love"

"Legend!! Leader!!," defensive end Brennan Jackson wrote. "Appreciate everything you've done!"

"One of the best teammates if not the best teammate I ever had. But an even better human," cornerback Nate Hobbs wrote. "I love you 98!"