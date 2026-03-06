Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders release quarterback Geno Smith after one season, ESPN reports

Giants Raiders Football
David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN sources.

Adam Schefter posted on X, saying that this will open up $8 million in salary cap space.

This is a developing report.

