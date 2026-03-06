Las Vegas Raiders release quarterback Geno Smith after one season, ESPN reports

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN sources.
Adam Schefter posted on X, saying that this will open up $8 million in salary cap space.
ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year. By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money. pic.twitter.com/MZGLKJPEeX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2026
This is a developing report.
