Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks faith, family and football

HENDERSON (KTNV) — While Raiders' new head coach Klint Kubiak describes the opportunity of taking over the Silver and Black as a blessing, far more than football defines the 38-year-old.
“I lean on the beatitudes," Kubiak said. "I couldn’t sit here and tell you all seven, but I try to look at the beatitudes every day.”
WATCH | Alex Eschelman sat down one-on-one with Kubiak as he begins to settle into his new role with the Las Vegas Raiders:
Along with his faith, family is the other most important thing in Kubiak's life. At his inaugural media day, Kubiak and his kids ran post routes throughout interviews, bringing him back to his love for the game that started at a young age.
“I would watch NFL films on a tape when I was little," Kubiak said. "I would see Howie Long, Marcus Allen, those are the guys I idolized growing up."
Now, he's sitting alongside the Raiders' all-time greats at his first press conference as their new head coach.
“I get to work with Mr. Davis, I get to be a part of being a winner here, which has won three Super Bowls, but it’s been a while since they’ve gotten back to that, so just the competitor in you wants to be one of the reasons among all of the other players and coaches that you can bring a championship back here," Kubiak said.
Championships run in his blood. From winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks and becoming the first father-son duo to coach Super Bowl-winning teams, to creating top offenses across the league, Kubiak is ready to kick off that same success in Vegas.
“I have to earn their [Raider Nation's] trust and earn their respect," Kubiak said. "That’s what we have to do as coaches and players, so we’re going to give them everything that we have, we are going to be in the building early and often, putting together a detailed plan for players, but we have to do earn it, we have to go earn their trust.”
